Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $6.80. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 21,426 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

