Needham & Company LLC Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

