Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $413.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.