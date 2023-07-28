Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NLTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

