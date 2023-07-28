NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
NewMarket Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $446.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $449.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.37.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 46.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NewMarket
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.