Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

