Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

