Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Argus

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Argus from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

