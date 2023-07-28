NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives $6,791.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,791.67.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.86) to GBX 6,500 ($83.34) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.34) to GBX 7,000 ($89.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.22) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $84.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.