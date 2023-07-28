Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $12.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

