Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,027 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

