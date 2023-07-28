Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 640 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PVH by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

