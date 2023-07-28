Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

