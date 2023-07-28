Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,134 shares of company stock worth $14,741,741. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

