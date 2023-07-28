Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,355 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.