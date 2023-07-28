Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.73 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

