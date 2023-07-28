Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.