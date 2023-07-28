Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

PTC Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,648,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,912 shares of company stock worth $28,953,455 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

