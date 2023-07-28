Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

