Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,874 shares of company stock worth $9,036,034. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

