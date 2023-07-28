Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ProPetro worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in ProPetro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 943,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 624,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 209,945 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 2.39. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

