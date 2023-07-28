Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

