Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $166.85 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

