Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teleflex Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.25.

TFX stock opened at $250.07 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

