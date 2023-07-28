Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

