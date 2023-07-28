Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.