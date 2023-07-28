Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

