Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 675.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,172,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,956,000 after buying an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,429 shares of company stock worth $5,551,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

