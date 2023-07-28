Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

