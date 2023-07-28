Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

