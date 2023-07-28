Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.58 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

