Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,925 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NTRS stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

