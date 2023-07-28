Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 201.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

NYSE AYI opened at $164.14 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

