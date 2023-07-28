Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.