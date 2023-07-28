Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.
Valley National Bancorp Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.