Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

