Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

