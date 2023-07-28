Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,111,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 3.2 %

IQV stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.