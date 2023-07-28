Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

