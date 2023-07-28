Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,605 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after buying an additional 311,418 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

