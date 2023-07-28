Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 67.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $7,739,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Stock Performance
NYSE LII opened at $356.49 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $275.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.
Lennox International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.90.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
