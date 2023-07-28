NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

