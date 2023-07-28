North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$29.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.17.
Several research firms recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.46%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.