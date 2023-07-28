Northland Capmk Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 122.88% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WU. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

WU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 70.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,041,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

