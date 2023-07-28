Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novan will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

