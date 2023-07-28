NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $421.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.90 and a 200-day moving average of $299.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

