NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.90 and its 200-day moving average is $299.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.