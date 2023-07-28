NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.