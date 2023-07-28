NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $260.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
