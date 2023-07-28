NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

