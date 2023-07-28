Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Olin Trading Up 0.4 %

Olin stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

